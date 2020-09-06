Key suspect arrested in twin murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team on Saturday arrested a key suspect in the murder of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrested is Ansar, an active Congress worker, said the police. According to the police, all the nine accused in the crime have been nabbed. On Friday, the police arrested INTUC leader Unni alias Biju from a hideout at Madapuram near Venjaramoodu.

The police said Ansar had been staying at a relative’s house for the past five days and landed in the police net after he was spotted in a rubber estate behind the house. Ansar was the one who helped the prime accused Sajeevan in hacking DYFI leaders Midhilaj and Mohammed Haq. He has been arraigned as the second accused in the case and was remanded in judicial custody.

Rural SP B Asokan told ‘Express’ that all the key accused had been arrested and the investigation team is probing whether more persons are involved in the crime. The probe team said three more DYFI leaders, Appu, Gokul and Riyaz, were present during the incident, after verifying CCTV footage. Appu was also injured in the attack. However, three of them managed to escape soon after Midhilaj and Haq were hacked.

The two DYFI workers-- Midhilaj, 30, and Haq, 24-- were murdered while they were going to the former’s house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam on Sunday night.