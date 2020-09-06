Rs 70 lakh lottery winner attacked, 7 held

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Vythiri police have arrested seven people for threatening and attacking a person who had won `70 lakh in Akshaya Kerala Lottery contest.The Pozhuthana native had bought the lottery ticket from a dealer in Meenangady and he won the prize in the draw held on August 19. As the news spread, seven persons — Varghese Bose, 33, from Kunnamkulam, Geevar, 48, and Vipin Jose, 45, both from Ernakulam, Omassery native Suresh, 49, Vishnu, 23, from Perumbavoor, and Angamaly natives Rajin, 33, and Tojo Thomas, 22 — contacted the ticket owner and convinced him that they would give more money than what he would get as prize amount after tax deductions.

They made a deal with the winner on September 3 and tried to fool him by offering blank papers instead of money. When the Pozhuthana native realised the treachery, he retaliated. However, the team then allegedly beat him up near the KSEB office at Vythiri. Meanwhile, the prime accused, Vishnu, grabbed the lottery ticket and ran away.

The Vythiri police arrested the accused persons on Friday. They were presented before court and have been remanded for 14 days. Currently, the lottery ticket is in the custody of police and it will be submitted to the court. The owner has to approach court for getting it back.