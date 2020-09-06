Wayanad district collector Adeela Abdulla shortlisted for PM’s award

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla is one among the 12 district collectors shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration under the category, ‘Inclusive development through credit flow to the priority sector’. Five collectors, including Adeela, have been shortlisted from South India. The second stage evaluation by the screening committee will be held on September 11, wherein each collector has to make a 15-minute power point presentation of their achievements.

“Kisan Credit Card (KCC) was a major programme implemented to facilitate credit flow into the priority sector in Wayanad in the last two years. As many as 63,229 new KCCs were sanctioned and disbursed with an outlay of `900.45 crore. Focused attention was given in the implementation of flagship schemes of the Central and state governments and RBI/Nabard and other developmental agencies,” said Adeela.

During the past two years, the total credit disbursement in the district was `9,510.64 crore, of which 94.75 per cent was earmarked to the priority sectors such as agriculture, dairy farm, etc. Adeela belongs to the 2012 Kerala cadre.