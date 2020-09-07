'A rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and cultural icon': Leaders pay tributes to Kesavananda Bharti

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Politicians cutting across political lines paid tribute to Kesavananda Bharti, the pontiff of Edneer Mutt, who died on Sunday. Kesavananda Bharati Swami, the seer of Edneer Mutt, was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon, tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. “His patronage of Yakshagana was crucial in reviving this traditional theatre form in Karnataka,” he said.

The body of Kesavananda Bharati

kept in the hall of Edneer Mutt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “We will always remember Pujya Kesavananda Bharati Ji for his contributions towards community service and empowering the downtrodden. He was deeply attached to India’s rich culture and our great Constitution. He will continue to inspire generations.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences and the Swami became the most revered name in law as the petitioner in the landmark Supreme Court ruling on the Constitution.The chief minister also spotlighted the contribution made by his math to the educational sector.

Home minister Amit Shah said the passing away of “a great philosopher and revered seer, Swami Kesavananda Bharathi Ji is an irreplaceable loss for the nation”. He will always be remembered as an icon of Indian culture for his rich contribution to safeguard our tradition and ethos, he tweeted.Kesavananda Bharati made his unique contribution to the field of art patronage, especially Yakshagana, said Union minister for chemicals and fertilisers D V Sadannanda Gowda.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said the seer was a proponent of Advaita and an inspiring spiritual leader.The social endeavours, cultural contributions and his championing of the constitutional values will always be remembered, said BJP president J P Nadda. Kasaragod MP and Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan, Manjeshwar MLA and IUML leader M C Kamaruddin, BJP district president K Shreekanth attended the funeral ceremony, which was led by Kesavananda Bharati’s successor Jayarama Manjathaya.

He was interred at the Edneer Mutt Sunday evening following the Covid protocol.

Jayarama Swami last seer from Manjathaya

Jayarama Swami, who succeeded Kesavananda Bharati Sripadagalvaru as the pontiff of Edneer Mutt, will be the last seer from the Manjathaya family. The mutt, said to be 800 years old, belongs to the lineage of Sri Thotakacharya, one of the first four disciples of Adi Shankaracharya, and was first set up in Thrissur. For generations, it was controlled by the Manjathaya family. Around 400 years ago, the mutt was shifted to Trichambaram near Taliparamba in Kannur, said I V Bhat, who was Kesavananda Bharati’s long-time legal advisor. “They still have property at Trichambaram,” he said. But the seers keep travelling and pause only for two months during the rainy season. “During one such rainy season, 400 years ago, a seer from the mutt reached Edneer and set up camp here,” he said. After the rain, when he was about to set out for Kashi, the King of Mayipady offered land to him and asked him to settle down at Edneer. Before Kesavananda, his father’s elder brother Sri Ishwarananda Bharati Swami was the head. After he died in 1968, Kesavananda became the pontiff at the age of 19. His sister Savithri married Narayana Kedilaya, and to them was born Jayarama Kedilaya. Since the family did not have a heir, Kesavananda’s mother adopted Jayarama in 1982 and made him a member of the family. Now, he is officially known as Jayarama Manjathaya. “But he is the last in the line. So the next seer will be from outside the Manjathaya family,” said Bhat.