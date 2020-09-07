STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aranmula rape accused tricked his employer

In the case of Noufal, he had provided a written undertaking along with a copy of the PCC application he submitted before the Kayamkulam police.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress activists led by district president M G Kannan lay siege to the DMO’s office in Pathanamthitta, as part of their protest against the alleged rape of a Covid patient by a 108 ambulance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the police version, the ambulance driver who sexually assaulted a Covid positive girl in Aranmula has criminal antecedents. It has now come to light that accused Noufal V  had concealed his chequered past while applying for a job with Kanivu 108 Ambulance network. He is said to have tricked his employer GVK EMRI by not submitting the police clearance certificate (PCC), which is a prerequisite for employment. 

In a release here, GVK EMRI said, “Those who pass the written exam, driving test and interview are recruited for the job. But they are required to present the medical certificate (MC) and PCC. Relaxation is provided to those who couldn’t submit the same at the time of joining. But a written undertaking was demanded from them before allowing the same. 

In the case of Noufal, he had provided a written undertaking along with a copy of the PCC application he submitted before the Kayamkulam police. While doing so, he said the PCC will be submitted very soon.” 
According to the operator of the ambulance network, since Noufal had previous experience as an ambulance driver (2014-15, Alappuzha), this undertaking was allowed and he was given the job. 

“Then on February 25, a circular was issued in which an ultimatum was given to those who didn’t submit MC and PCC. But due to Covid-19, the company didn’t initiate further action against them,” reads an excerpt of the statement. In the wake of the horrific incident, all employees have been asked to submit the PCC urgently, the statement said.

Kanivu 108 dismisses driver from service

T’Puram: The Telangana-based GVK EMRI, which operates the Kanivu 108 ambulance network in the state, dismissed ambulance driver Noufal V from service on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Covid patient. In a statement issued here, the company said the decision was taken following Health Minister K K Shailaja’s directions to this effect. The firm has also filed a police complaint against Noufal for misusing the ambulance. “The Kanivu 108 ambulance network plays a major role in the Covid-19 prevention and control activities of the state. Though this is an isolated incident, it might affect the credibility of the service. Adequate action will be taken to prevent any such incidents from happening again,” said a statement from Kanivu 108 Ambulance. A parallel investigation will also be carried out by the Pathanamthitta district programme manager. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aranmula rape Ambulance driver COVID 19 patient GVK EMRI Kanivu 108 Ambulance
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp