Aranmula rape accused tricked his employer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the police version, the ambulance driver who sexually assaulted a Covid positive girl in Aranmula has criminal antecedents. It has now come to light that accused Noufal V had concealed his chequered past while applying for a job with Kanivu 108 Ambulance network. He is said to have tricked his employer GVK EMRI by not submitting the police clearance certificate (PCC), which is a prerequisite for employment.

In a release here, GVK EMRI said, “Those who pass the written exam, driving test and interview are recruited for the job. But they are required to present the medical certificate (MC) and PCC. Relaxation is provided to those who couldn’t submit the same at the time of joining. But a written undertaking was demanded from them before allowing the same.

In the case of Noufal, he had provided a written undertaking along with a copy of the PCC application he submitted before the Kayamkulam police. While doing so, he said the PCC will be submitted very soon.”

According to the operator of the ambulance network, since Noufal had previous experience as an ambulance driver (2014-15, Alappuzha), this undertaking was allowed and he was given the job.

“Then on February 25, a circular was issued in which an ultimatum was given to those who didn’t submit MC and PCC. But due to Covid-19, the company didn’t initiate further action against them,” reads an excerpt of the statement. In the wake of the horrific incident, all employees have been asked to submit the PCC urgently, the statement said.

Kanivu 108 dismisses driver from service

T’Puram: The Telangana-based GVK EMRI, which operates the Kanivu 108 ambulance network in the state, dismissed ambulance driver Noufal V from service on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Covid patient. In a statement issued here, the company said the decision was taken following Health Minister K K Shailaja’s directions to this effect. The firm has also filed a police complaint against Noufal for misusing the ambulance. “The Kanivu 108 ambulance network plays a major role in the Covid-19 prevention and control activities of the state. Though this is an isolated incident, it might affect the credibility of the service. Adequate action will be taken to prevent any such incidents from happening again,” said a statement from Kanivu 108 Ambulance. A parallel investigation will also be carried out by the Pathanamthitta district programme manager.