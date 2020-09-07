STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily COVID-19 cases cross 3,000 mark in Kerala, Finance Minister Isaac tests positive

While 2,196 people recovered on the day, the death of 10 persons was confirmed to be due to Covid, taking the state’s toll to 347.

Thomaas_Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE daily Covid tally crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time in the state on Sunday, with 3,082 more people testing positive.Also for the first time, a minister — Finance Minister Thomas Isaac — tested positive for the infection. He was subjected to an antigen test after he felt uneasiness in the afternoon. He was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here and is said to be in stable condition. A medical board has been constituted for his treatment. His source of infection is being verified. 

A staff member said Isaac had been exhibiting symptoms for some days. He said Isaac had visited Venjaramoodu following the murder of two DYFI workers recently and interacted with several people.
It remains unknown whether the one-day assembly session convened on August 24 had a role in his infection. At that time, all who attended, including journalists and employees, were tested for Covid using rapid antigen assay. 

Though a couple of ministers and MLAs in the state had to go into self-quarantine after coming into contact with Covid patients, neither a minister nor an MLA was infected so far.Meanwhile, of the 3,082 new cases on Sunday, 2,844 were infected through local contact. Sources of infection of 189 patients are  unknown. The new cases also include 50 health workers. While 2,196 people recovered on the day, the death of 10 persons was confirmed to be due to Covid, taking the state’s toll to 347.

CM, health minister go into quarantine
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and CPM leaders who took part in the party state secretariat meeting, will go into self-quarantine in the wake of Isaac testing positive.

