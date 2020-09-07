STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Demand for Rs 1 sanitary pads soars in Kerala after PM Modi’s I-Day speech

Rajesh said as more people are placing bulk orders for the pads, the outlets have been forced to limit the number of pads sold to each buyer. 

Published: 07th September 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary Pads, Sanitary Napkins, Periods, Menstrual Hygiene

Though the pads have been in the market for the past four months, it is only now that there has been a soaring demand for them. (Representational Image)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to the ‘Re 1 Sanitary Pad’ scheme in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort has since resulted in huge demand for the pads at Janaushadhi centres in the state.

Though the pads have been in the market for the past four months, it is only now that there has been a soaring demand for them after netizens took to social media praising the PM for touching upon a taboo topic while addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

“We have been stocking the pads for the last three months. However, there has been a surge in demand after the PM’s address. His speech seemed to have given a new brand identity to the pad,” said R Rajesh, who runs a couple of Janaushadhi outlets in Ernakulam.  Amit Aravind, who operates Janaushadhi centres in Thiruvananthapuram, said more men are coming forward to buy the `1 pad for their woman family members.  “In fact, we are running out of stock and have to place bulk orders to meet the demand. It is fact that the PM’s speech referring to the sanitary pad has given a major push to its sales,” Amit said.

Rajesh said as more people are placing bulk orders for the pads, the outlets have been forced to limit the number of pads sold to each buyer. 

“The pads are available in a small pack of four costing Rs 4. People have started to buy even 50 packs and this is causing a shortage. The pad has been launched for women who cannot afford an expensive sanitary pad. So, we have limited the number of pads sold to a person,” Rajesh said. He said people from all strata of society are coming to the outlets to buy the pads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sanitary pads Kerala Narendra Modi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp