Former Thamarassery bishop passes away in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Former bishop of Thamarassery diocese Mar Paul Chittilappilly, 86, passed away here on Sunday. He was admitted to Kozhikode Nirmala Hospital on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest.

Mar Paul Chittilappilly, who had been leading a retired life for the past 10 years, was in charge of the diocese between 1997 and 2010. His contributions towards the social and educational development of the diocese were highly appreciated.

Born on February 7, 1934, at Mattom in Thrissur district, he was ordained in 1961. When the diocese of Kalyan was established for the Syro-Malabar faithful in 1988, he was appointed the first bishop of the diocese. He served there for 10 years. He took over as Bishop of Thamarassery on November 11, 1996. His remarks on the last rites of former CPM MLA Mathai Chacko had led to a controversy after Pinarayi Vijayan, who was then the party state secretary, criticised the comments. The funeral rites of the bishop will be performed at the Thamarassery Mary Mata Cathedral on Monday.