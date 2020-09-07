STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh hospitalized after suffering chest pain

Swapna was first examined by the official physician at the women's jail following which taken to the hospital. 

Published: 07th September 2020 09:45 PM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Mulankunnathukavu in Thrissur on Monday evening after she complained of chest pain.

Swapna was lodged at the women's prison at Viyyur in Thrissur on Friday.

She was first examined by the official physician at the women's jail following which taken to the hospital. As per the sources in the medical college hospital, Swapna was admitted to the female prisoner ward. Her medical report indicated variation in ECG and high blood pressure. Hospital sources added that she would be under observation for the next 24 hours though her health condition remained stable. 

Swapna is a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case through the diplomatic channel.

