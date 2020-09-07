STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala health workers unhappy over selective exclusion from risk allowance

On Sunday itself, as many as 50 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19 across the state.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The government’s decision to provide additional incentives, including risk allowance, to National Health Mission (NHM) employees has not gone down well with many government healthcare workers who are facing salary cuts.

On the frontline ever since the pandemic broke out in the state, the workers, who include doctors, junior public health nurses, public health nurses, junior health inspectors, cleaning staff and attendants, have been putting their lives at risk, with some even getting infected. 

On Sunday itself, as many as 50 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19 across the state. Despite all this, the government has not offered many of them any incentive, which has made them cry foul.

“Only junior health inspectors who were hired on a temporary basis and are in charge of Covid care centres have been given a five percent risk allowance. We too come under the ‘high-risk’ group and our families too have elders, children and people with health problems,” said Laiju Ignatious, a junior health inspector from Malappuram district. 

He said monitoring asymptomatic patients who are in home isolation, helping with contact tracing and data entry, supplying emergency medicines to those in quarantine and visiting patients in their homes are among the tasks that the health inspectors are carrying out. 

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), an association of  doctors, has also expressed its disapproval with the government’s decision. 

“We too are entitled to get a risk allowance like those employed under NHM. Doctors in every other state are getting it. Around 85 per cent of Covid patients in the state are treated by doctors employed under the Kerala government. These doctors face a high risk of contracting the virus,” said KGMOA president Dr Joseph Chacko. 

Ensure proper payment of salaries: KGMOA PREZ
If the government fails to grant the doctors any incentives, it should at least ensure proper payment of their salaries, says  KGMOA president Dr Joseph Chacko

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Health Mission healthcare workers frontline workers
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp