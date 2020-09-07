STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA gets custody of four people who bought gold smuggled to Kerala via diplomatic channels

"It is suspected that the accused persons in this case used the proceeds of the crime for funding terrorist activities," the NIA stated in a report seeking their custody

Published: 07th September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:00 PM

​In total, 10 gold foils weighing 1.45 kg valued at Rs 78.4 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Monday granted the agency custody of four persons who were financiers and buyers of the gold smuggled through diplomatic channels.

While Jifsal CV, Muhammad Abdu Shameem and Abdul Hameed PM were sent to NIA custody till Friday, Aboobacker Pazedath will be in NIA custody till Wednesday. The court will consider the bail petition of accused Abdu P T on September 14.

Following a petition, the four accused were produced before the NIA court in Kochi on Monday morning.

"It is suspected that the accused persons in this case used the proceeds of the crime for funding terrorist activities. Their role in the offence is required to be identified through detailed custodial interrogation," the NIA stated in a report seeking their custody.

According to the NIA, the four accused persons have played a major role in the offence. Documents and digital devices were seized in raids held at their houses on August 26. The accused will be confronted with the incriminating contents in the seized items and the existence of further evidence needs to be probed.

The NIA so far has arraigned 25 persons as accused of whom 20 were arrested till now.

Meanwhile, the Customs also received permission from the court to interrogate six persons, including one of the prime accused Rameez KT, arrested in the gold smuggling case at the jail.

The permission was granted by the Additional Chief Judicial (Economic Offence) court on Monday. These accused are currently lodged at Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad.

