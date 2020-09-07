Overdependence on rapid antigen tests not desirable, say experts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the battle against Covid now at a decisive phase, the state’s over-reliance on rapid antigen tests (RAT) has raised questions. After RT-PCR tests were largely replaced by RATs, several false ‘negative’ results (when the persons concerned are infected) are bring reported, it is pointed out.

Still, the health department continues to bat for RAT, highlighting that it is a point of care test which needs very little time, minimum infrastructure and less manpower. “Antigen testing detects the presence of viral proteins in a biological sample. It is cheap and provides the result within 30 minutes. But it has thrown up wrong results too. It means infected persons might end up believing they are in the clear,” said a health official.

A S Anoop Kumar, critical care medicine specialist, Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, said, “Reports have emerged that while nucleic acid tests like RTPCR have a sensitivity (a test’s ability to correctly identify the infected) of 98 per cent and near-perfect specificity (a test’s ability to accurately establish a negative result), the sensitivity of RAT ranges between 50 and 90%.” He said to reduce faulty outcomes that can undermine the surveillance plan, RTPCR should become the first choice.

A State Public Health Laboratory official said RAT has moderate sensitivity but very high specificity. The official said the National Task Force’s latest advisory on Covid testing underscores its importance.

“There is a well defined protocol. That is, if RAT shows positive result irrespective of symptoms’ status, it will be reported as positive. If it shows negative and the person tested had symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat, the sample will be sent for retesting using RTPCR. If the person is asymptomatic, a repeat test using RAT or RTPCR have to be done,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, a district medical officer, who did not wish to be named, said though RAT is now being used extensively in the state for sentinel surveillance, testing in clusters, asymptomatic vulnerable persons in large community clusters and follow-up samples of Covid patients, its results should be taken with a pinch of salt.