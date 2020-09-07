STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Overdependence on rapid antigen tests not desirable, say experts

Say test throws up false negatives, which may make the infected feel they are in the clear

Published: 07th September 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker holds samples collected for COVID-19 test via rapid antigen testing.

A health worker holds samples collected for COVID-19 test via rapid antigen testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the battle against Covid now at a decisive phase, the state’s over-reliance on rapid antigen tests (RAT) has raised questions. After RT-PCR tests were largely replaced by RATs, several false ‘negative’ results (when the persons concerned are infected) are bring reported, it is pointed out. 

Still, the health department  continues to bat for RAT, highlighting that it is a point of care test which needs very little time, minimum infrastructure and less manpower. “Antigen testing detects the presence of viral proteins in a biological sample. It is cheap and provides the result within 30 minutes. But it has thrown up wrong results too. It means infected persons might end up believing they are in the clear,” said a health official.

A S Anoop Kumar, critical care medicine specialist,  Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, said, “Reports have emerged that while nucleic acid tests like RTPCR have a sensitivity (a test’s ability to correctly identify the infected) of 98 per cent and near-perfect specificity (a test’s ability to accurately establish a negative result), the sensitivity of RAT ranges between 50 and 90%.” He said to reduce faulty outcomes that can undermine the surveillance plan, RTPCR should become the first choice. 

A State Public Health Laboratory official said RAT has moderate sensitivity but very high specificity. The official  said the  National Task Force’s latest advisory on Covid testing underscores its importance. 

“There is a well defined protocol. That is, if RAT shows positive result irrespective of symptoms’ status, it will be reported as positive. If it shows negative and the person tested had symptoms like fever, cough or sore throat, the sample will be sent for retesting using RTPCR. If the person is asymptomatic, a repeat test using RAT or RTPCR have to be done,” said the officer.   

Meanwhile, a district medical officer, who did not wish to be named, said though RAT is now being used extensively in the state for sentinel surveillance, testing in clusters, asymptomatic vulnerable persons in large community clusters and follow-up samples of Covid patients, its results should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rapid antigen tests
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp