STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Unlock 4: Focus on ensuring mask use and social distancing in Kerala

The police registered over 66,000 cases in the last one week against those who ventured out without facemasks.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kerala

Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state moves into Unlock 4, life has more or less attained a semblance of normality.  With daily routine slowly getting back to business as usual, civic duties and responsibilities towards containing virus spread gain added importance, say authorities.

It is now mostly up to people to take necessary precautions to insulate themselves against Covid. Experts reiterate that use of facemasks and social distancing are crucial to stemming the virus spread. 

The battle against Covid started in Kerala even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Frontline warriors,  including health department and police personnel, have been at the forefront of Covid fight. With lockdown curbs in place, however, the focus was exclusively on Covid containment measures. Now that life is getting back to almost normal, routine responsibilities shouldered by these departments will also need adequate attention and effort.

“With Unlock 4 implemented in the state, and Kochi Metro service also set to resume from Monday, life will be back to almost normal. We are now mainly focusing on two  areas — enforcing  social distancing and ensuring use of facemasks. We are back to our routine duties, and the Special Force appointed for Covid duty has been recalled,” said K Karthick, Rural SP, Ernakulam. He said strict action will be taken against those violating Covid protocol. It is bound to be tough days ahead for hospital authorities, if more healthcare workers get infected, resulting shortage of staff to treat Covid patients. 

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) was in a tight spot last month after 18 of its employees tested positive. Similar issues were faced by Kottayam MCH, Kozhikode GMC and the Ernakulam GH. Private hospitals fared no better, with many  staffers testing positive.

“Healthcare staff getting infected is something we cannot really avoid. They should take all necessary precautions. At the same time, since 80 per cent of them are asymptomatic, the situation in the state is not likely to worsen. Home quarantine and treatment mechanism also will come handy in such a situation,” said a member of the government’s expert committee on Covid. The police registered over 66,000 cases in the last one week against those who ventured out without facemasks.

“The situation can take a turn for the worse if the public disregards standard Covid restrictions and mandatory precautions. It is high time that people practise self-discipline and realise that the country and the state have been compelled to unlock the restrictions to get the economy and our lives up and running again. Since more people will be moving about, it will be quite difficult for officials to monitor everyone like they used to do. The cases are likely to increase this month. Let us hope that the infection count will come down over the next few months,” said Rijo John, health economist and senior fellow at Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social distancing Kerala Unlock 4 Mask
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp