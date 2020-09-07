Unlock 4: Focus on ensuring mask use and social distancing in Kerala

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state moves into Unlock 4, life has more or less attained a semblance of normality. With daily routine slowly getting back to business as usual, civic duties and responsibilities towards containing virus spread gain added importance, say authorities.

It is now mostly up to people to take necessary precautions to insulate themselves against Covid. Experts reiterate that use of facemasks and social distancing are crucial to stemming the virus spread.

The battle against Covid started in Kerala even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Frontline warriors, including health department and police personnel, have been at the forefront of Covid fight. With lockdown curbs in place, however, the focus was exclusively on Covid containment measures. Now that life is getting back to almost normal, routine responsibilities shouldered by these departments will also need adequate attention and effort.

“With Unlock 4 implemented in the state, and Kochi Metro service also set to resume from Monday, life will be back to almost normal. We are now mainly focusing on two areas — enforcing social distancing and ensuring use of facemasks. We are back to our routine duties, and the Special Force appointed for Covid duty has been recalled,” said K Karthick, Rural SP, Ernakulam. He said strict action will be taken against those violating Covid protocol. It is bound to be tough days ahead for hospital authorities, if more healthcare workers get infected, resulting shortage of staff to treat Covid patients.

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) was in a tight spot last month after 18 of its employees tested positive. Similar issues were faced by Kottayam MCH, Kozhikode GMC and the Ernakulam GH. Private hospitals fared no better, with many staffers testing positive.

“Healthcare staff getting infected is something we cannot really avoid. They should take all necessary precautions. At the same time, since 80 per cent of them are asymptomatic, the situation in the state is not likely to worsen. Home quarantine and treatment mechanism also will come handy in such a situation,” said a member of the government’s expert committee on Covid. The police registered over 66,000 cases in the last one week against those who ventured out without facemasks.

“The situation can take a turn for the worse if the public disregards standard Covid restrictions and mandatory precautions. It is high time that people practise self-discipline and realise that the country and the state have been compelled to unlock the restrictions to get the economy and our lives up and running again. Since more people will be moving about, it will be quite difficult for officials to monitor everyone like they used to do. The cases are likely to increase this month. Let us hope that the infection count will come down over the next few months,” said Rijo John, health economist and senior fellow at Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).