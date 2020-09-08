1,648 fresh cases as testing drops, IMA blames govt for rapid virus spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Testing of fewer samples led to the state reporting fewer Covid cases (1,648) on Monday than the previous day when the single-day tally had crossed the 3,000-mark. Against 41,392 samples tested on Sunday, the state tested only 20,215 samples on Monday. “During the Onam season, the collection and testing of samples took a hit. However, it gradually improved in the past three days with 36,310, 40,162 and 41,392 samples getting tested, respectively. To control the spread of the virus, there should be no compromise on testing of samples,” said a health department officer.

The IMA Kerala chapter has accused the government of causing the rapid spread of the virus, by adopting unscientific measures. “The government’s decision to transfer the duties of the health workers to the police and the absence of effective steps to increase testing led to the spread of Covid-19 in the state,” the IMA said in a statement.

It said testing dropped significantly during Onam season. “While the government tried to justify it by citing the festive spirit of people, it overlooked the fact that those who were infected might have been roaming freely, thereby infecting others. It is high time the government stops diluting the prevention and control activities due to political and other vested interests,” it said.

A debate is also raging among practitioners of various streams of medicine after Health Minister K K Shailaja endorsed the use of Arsenicum Album 30 for Covid prevention. The drug is being widely distributed by the homoeopathy department at the local body level under the tag of preventing Covid-19. While practitioners of modern medicine have criticised Shailaja for endorsing a product that has “no scientific base”, homoeopathy practitioners allege that the former are trying to gag them with IMA’s help.

“Streams like ayurveda, homoeopathy, Siddha and others are operating with the government’s recognition. However, modern medicine practitioners are trying to muzzle others on various platforms,” said an ayurveda practitioner in the government sector.

1,495 infected locally, 2,246 recover

Of the new cases, 1,495 were infected through local contact. The new patients also include 83 returnees (54 from other states and 29 from abroad) and 61 health workers. Sources of infection of 112 people are unknown. As many as 2,246 people recovered on the day. 12 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day.