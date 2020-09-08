STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic body elections after in-depth assessment, poll panel tells HC

Tenure of panchayats, municipalities, except Mattannur, and corporations to end on Nov 11

Published: 08th September 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Election Commission on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that it has not yet fixed the programme for election to the Local Self- Government Institutions and no notification issued for the same.Murali Purushothaman, counsel for the commission, said in a statement submitted before the court that the decision on ‘how and when to’ conduct the election will be taken after deliberations with stakeholders and after examining all the inputs so received following a comprehensive assessment.  The statement was in response to a writ petition from Muhammed Rafi of Malappuram seeking a directive to the poll panel to postpone the elections due to the pandemic situation.

The commission submitted that preparations are in full swing for holding the polls though the election process has not yet commenced and no date fixed for the poll. The election machinery of the state was alerted so as to be in a state of readiness for conducting timely  election.The tenure of the existing panchayats at all levels, municipalities, except Mattannur municipality, and municipal corporations will expire on November 11, 2020, and the polls will have to be held before it so that the new members will be in office on November 12.

The SEC also pointed out that a division bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a directive not to conduct the elections till the Covid pandemic is completely brought under control.Rafi submitted that people’s participation in local body elections is quite high. Whatever restrictions imposed by the government and police will be defied by people during  campaigning. 

‘Covid factored in’
The State Election Commission stated that it is aware and conscious of Covid-19  pandemic and the government advisories to contain the spread of the virus. It is keeping track of the Covid situation and a meeting was held with the DHS. 

