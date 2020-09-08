STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM alleges conspiracy against Life Mission project

Even as the Life Mission project lies mired in controversies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a conspiracy against it by vested interests.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Life Mission project lies mired in controversies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a conspiracy against it by vested interests. He, however, exuded confidence that such malicious campaigns will be unable to shake the people’s trust in the LDF government. While inaugurating the virtual handing over of keys of houses constructed under Life Mission by the NGO Union, Pinarayi said there were campaigns to portray such successful projects in bad light by forces that oppose the government politically and the one against this project was  part of such an unholy nexus.

These campaigns have failed to make any impact, he said. The CM had not responded to allegations over the Life Mission project even in the assembly. Pinarayi said, as part of the project, the state government provides land and hands over houses to beneficiaries after inspection.

The government issues sanction for the project after checking its feasibility and whether it is appropriate for Life Mission. Pinarayi came down heavily on those who raised allegations against the Wadakkanchery project. Such tactics will not work with the people, he said. Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen criticised Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara for constant allegations against the project. The minister alleged such a false campaign was launched in view of the coming local body elections.

People won’t lose trust in ldf govt: CM
Pinarayi exuded confidence that malicious campaigns will be unable to shake the people’s trust in the LDF government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Life Mission Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp