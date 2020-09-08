CM alleges conspiracy against Life Mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Life Mission project lies mired in controversies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged a conspiracy against it by vested interests. He, however, exuded confidence that such malicious campaigns will be unable to shake the people’s trust in the LDF government. While inaugurating the virtual handing over of keys of houses constructed under Life Mission by the NGO Union, Pinarayi said there were campaigns to portray such successful projects in bad light by forces that oppose the government politically and the one against this project was part of such an unholy nexus.

These campaigns have failed to make any impact, he said. The CM had not responded to allegations over the Life Mission project even in the assembly. Pinarayi said, as part of the project, the state government provides land and hands over houses to beneficiaries after inspection.

The government issues sanction for the project after checking its feasibility and whether it is appropriate for Life Mission. Pinarayi came down heavily on those who raised allegations against the Wadakkanchery project. Such tactics will not work with the people, he said. Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen criticised Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara for constant allegations against the project. The minister alleged such a false campaign was launched in view of the coming local body elections.

People won’t lose trust in ldf govt: CM

Pinarayi exuded confidence that malicious campaigns will be unable to shake the people’s trust in the LDF government.