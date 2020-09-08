For social media sensation Biju, parking an Innova on a narrow slab over a canal is routine stuff

By Express News Service

KANNUR: PJ Biju still can't believe what all the fuss is about.

The 42-year-old has become an overnight star by parking an Innova car on a narrow slab, barely enough for a vehicle of that size.

Social media can't have enough of Biju parking the vehicle, more so because the slab between two iron barricades was over a canal. His feat on the sidelines of the Mahe town-Railway station road has gone viral thanks to the ease and effortlessness with which Biju parked the vehicle.

"I never thought this would become such big news. This is the fourth vehicle I parked in the same space as some work in connection with PWD is going on in front of the quarters where I live with my family," he said.

Earlier, he used to park his Maruti Alto similarly. And later, when a friend of his gave him his Wagon R for some days since he had to go away on work, he used to park that too.

He also had parked a jeep of his friend at the same place before. "Nobody had noticed when these vehicles were parked there", said Biju.

When the first photo of the parked Innova on the slab was posted on FB, the first comments were that the picture was an edited one. But, soon, the video of Biju driving the vehicle out of the slab was posted on FB to answer doubters.

In that video, he drove slowly and precisely back and forth three times and the vehicle was on the road. What baffled the viewers was that while doing this he didn't need the support or guidance of anyone either at the front or back.

ALSO READ | Grannies of learning go digital

The video was shot by his wife from the balcony of their house opposite the road. She sent it to one of her friends casually and it was the friend who posted the video on FB. Soon, the video went viral and people began showering praise on Biju.

"The Innova is owned by my friend Leby. Since he is not in town, he gave it to me asking me to give it for service at the nearest service station. Since this was during Onam, I had to keep the vehicle with me for some days. When the workshop opened after Onam, I took the vehicle out from the parking space and gave it for service. The video was shot while I was driving the vehicle out," he said.

Biju, a native of Alattil, near Perya of Wayanad district, has been living at Mahe with his family for the last 12 years. After getting his driving license in 1996, Biju has been driving many vehicles, including a bus.

All along, he has been working as the office-staff-cum-driver of Prabhath Trade Links, Mahe, a wholesale seller of liquor. He lives with his wife Smitha and children Precious and Anna.

"This is unbelievable. I have been getting so many calls from news reporters and public as well for the last two days. There is nothing big in what I have done. Any good driver can do this," said Biju.

The humility shown by the unassuming man hasn't stopped social media from heaping praises on him.

One of the comments says, "People even find it difficult to drive through a four-lane track without disturbing other vehicles on the road and see how this man has taken out his vehicle without anyone helping him."