Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen off Kerala coast
According to Indian Coast Guard, a search operation is on to for 31 missing fishermen is in progress by ICG, MEW, CSP and local fishermen.
KOCHI: Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Sub Centre Kochi coordinated rescue of 24 fishermen reported to be in distress off Kerala coast due to adverse weather conditions.
