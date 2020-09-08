STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-pressure weakening, rain to go on for 2 days

The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea that brought thunderstorms to the state over the past two days, is expected to weaken in a day.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

A man braves heavy rain with an umbrella at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram

A man braves heavy rain with an umbrella at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea that brought thunderstorms to the state over the past two days, is expected to weaken in a day. The latest weather update from the India Meteorological Department said the low-pressure area on Monday lay over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast and is very likely to weaken over the same region in the next 24 hours.

However, due to the influence of the system, the state is likely to witness widespread rain for two more days. As per the update, the weathermen sounded Orange alerts in four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Malappuram — for Tuesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. Yellow alerts have been sounded in the remaining districts, except Palakkad and Kasaragod. On Wednesday, yellow alert has been sounded across the state barring Pathanamthitta.

Over the 24 hours that ended at 8.30am on Monday, Cherthala in Alappuzha recorded the highest rainfall of 178mm, followed by Kodungallur and Chalakudy in Thrissur with 171mm and 165mm respectively. 

