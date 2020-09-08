STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Optics of fiscal deficit can hurt Centre-state ties: Thomas Isaac

Money often is at the root of all ugly family squabbles.

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The lack of it is now threatening to fracture the giant, but fragile, Indian GST family. The Centre, which missed payments, proposed two options, both involving state borrowals, causing cracks in the One Nation, One Tax reform.But there is across the board agreement that the Centre must provide for the shortfall, else it could endanger the spirit of Centre-state cooperation, as underscored in TNIE's exclusive group-chat with three state finance ministers. 

Dr T M Thomas Isaac, Minister of Finance, Kerala was emphatic that states cannot sacrifice GST compensation. According to him, the Centre must borrow, but if it’s too afraid of the ‘optics of fiscal deficit going up’, the least it should do is to empower the GST Council to borrow, while it stands guarantee. 

Concurring with Isaac, T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Telangana put forth the elementary logic of lower borrowing costs for the Centre and access to overseas capital. “We were told, if Centre borrows economy will go down, but if states borrow it won’t. How can it be?” he wondered.On the other side of the spectrum, Basavaraj Bommai, Minister of Finance (Additional Charge), Karnataka, said such confrontationist attitudes won’t offer solutions and urged states to be prudent.

