STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi govt keen to avoid bypolls, seeks Opposition opinion

Opposition UDF is of the view that if local body elections are held, bypolls to Assembly constituencies can also be conducted.

Published: 08th September 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Election Commission plans to hold bypolls to Kuttanad and Chavara Assembly constituencies in November, the Left government wants to avoid elections over such a short period.

The state government informed Opposition UDF of its stance and sought its support for the same. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called up Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to seek his opinion.

The UDF is, however, not very keen on the suggestion. It is of the view that if local body elections are held, bypolls to Assembly constituencies can also be conducted. The UDF meet on Tuesday discussed the matter.

ALSO READ | UDF to field Shibu in Chavara, Thomas for LDF in Kuttanad

The state Assembly has now only around 6-7 months before election notification for the next assembly elections is issued. Therefore even if bypolls are held, the winning candidates will get hardly 4-5 months in power. Byelections will also have to be held following the Covid-19 protocol.

Keeping such things in mind, the government plans to approach the Election Commission seeking to skip the byelection. The LDF government wanted all political parties in the state to jointly approach the Election Commission and raise such a demand. That is why it had sought the Opposition's opinion in this regard.

The UDF, however, wants local body elections to be postponed in view of the Covid scenario. In such a scenario, local body elections can be postponed and byelections can be avoided. The Opposition will soon inform the government about its decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala byplls Kuttanad bypoll Chavara bypoll Pinarayi Vijayan Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp