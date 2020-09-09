STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As UDF shuts the door, Jose K Mani moves closer to LDF

Party leadership expected to make a formal announcement soon in this regard; KC(M) has never cheated UDF, says Jose K Mani

Published: 09th September 2020

Kerala Congress(M) leaders Jose K Mani, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and N Jayaraj, MLA, share a light moment before meeting mediapersons at the party headquarters in Kottayam on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership ending compromise talks with its estranged coalition partner Kerala Congress (M), the stage is set for the latter’s entry into the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The party leadership is expected to make a formal announcement soon in this regard.The KC (M) has already entrusted party chairman Jose K Mani with taking a political decision at an appropriate time. With the UDF awarding the Kuttanad assembly seat for the upcoming byelection to the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, it has become evident that the Jose faction has been shown the door from the coalition. 

However, UDF leaders are yet to make any formal announcement to that effect, aiming to prevent the KC (M) from taking a political advantage. Jose, who was awaiting the UDF’s decision on Kuttanad, is expected to commence formal talks with the LDF leadership on conditions for joining the coalition without much delay. 

However, it is not clear whether LDF would accommodate the KC (M) directly or make an understanding with them in the upcoming elections to evaluate its strength before admitting it to the coalition. Such decisions depend on the State Election Commission’s announcement of the schedule for the local body elections. At the same time, the Jose faction expects a decent accommodation in the LDF and the party leadership is optimistic of getting a maximum number of seats in the next assembly elections, which is due in May 2021. 

“Of the 15 seats the KC (M) had contested in the previous assembly elections, the K M Mani faction’s candidates had contested 11 seats. We expect the LDF to agree to allocate us at least those 11 seats, including Pala, which holds the legacy of K M Mani,” said a top leader with the Jose faction. Meanwhile, to justify its decision, the KC (M) would raise the issue of discrimination on the part of the UDF in dealing with the complaints of Jose K Mani and P J Joseph with regard to internal disputes. Addressing mediapersons in Kottayam, Jose said the UDF did not act on a complaint he had filed against Joseph for the latter’s purported move to defeat the UDF candidate in the previous byelection in Pala.

“Those who are alleging KC (M) betrayed UDF were silent on Joseph’s acts to defeat our candidate in Pala. Without making a fuss, I filed a complaint with the UDF leadership requesting action against Joseph, who deceived UDF. However, no action has been taken so far,” Jose said.While Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded the resignation of MLAs and MPs who won as UDF candidates in the event of the KC (M)’s exit from the coalition, Jose faction leader Roshy Augustine has dismissed the demand.

‘Political conspiracy to destroy KC(M) exposed’

Kottayam: Coming down heavily on UDF’s allegation that Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) betrayed the coalition, party chairman Jose said the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) stance exposed the political conspiracy to destroy the KC (M). Addressing mediapersons in Kottayam, Jose K Mani said the agenda of those who wished the end of the KC (M) with the demise of K M Mani has come to the fore now. Dismissing the betrayal allegation, Jose said KC (M) which had been part of the UDF for more than four decades, has never cheated the front.

“Cheating is not the culture of the Kerala Congress. In fact, it is the party of K M Mani that stood by UDF since its inception, that has encountered political betrayal now,” Jose said. “Although the KC(M) strictly adhered to all the understandings in the UDF, including in the local bodies, we were ousted from the coalition for a local issue like change of guard in the Kottayam district panchayat. The agenda behind such a strange move has now become clear.

The self-esteem of KC(M) workers that was questioned when the Joseph faction tried to hijack the KC (M) since KM Mani fell ill, has been attributed to the political legacy of K M Mani. Those, who insulted the Kerala Congress by expelling it, have once again insulted us through this statement. Kerala Congress doesn’t need anyone’s certificate on K M Mani’s political legacy. The self-esteem of the Kerala Congress will not be compromised,” he said. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and N Jayaraj, MLA, also participated in the press conference.

