CBI to conduct polygraph test on Balabhaskar’s ex-associates

Sources said CBI decided to conduct the test after noticing contradiction in the statements of the musician’s ex-associates and the witness. 

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI team probing the death of violinist Balabhaskar will conduct a lie-detection test on his former associates Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, driver Arjun and eyewitness Kalabhavan Soby. The team led by CBI DySP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) T P Anandakrishnan will submit a petition before the CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, seeking the court’s nod to go ahead with the test. 

Sources said CBI decided to conduct the test after noticing contradiction in the statements of the musician’s ex-associates and the witness. The officers received information that Vishnu had visited Dubai several times when Balabhaskar was alive. Vishnu told the probe team that he had invested `1 crore in a partnership business in Dubai.

 Of this, `50 lakh was given by Balabhaskar as credit, he told CBI officers on Monday. CBI is probing whether the gold smuggling racket had any role in Balabhaskar’s death. The DRI had arrested Thampi and Vishnu on charges of smuggling following the seizure of 25kg of gold from a passenger who landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport from Dubai on May 15, 2019. 

Earlier, Balabhaskar’s father C K Unni had alleged their involvement in his son’s death. He alleged the incident was managed by the gold smuggling racket. Soby, a mimicry artist, had claimed that he saw two persons under suspicious circumstances a few moments after the accident that killed Balabhaskar and his daughter.

