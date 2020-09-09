STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala courts controversy over remarks on Kulathupuzha rape case

Kodiyeri blamed Chennithala for defending the health worker citing his statement is a challenge to womanhood.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has landed in a controversy while addressing the media over the political inclination of the health worker who had molested a woman who sought Covid -19 negative certificate at Kulathupuzha. When reporters sought Chennithala’s clarification on the accused health worker’s political inclination towards NGO Association which is affiliated to the Congress, Chennithala retorted, “Is there any written rule that only DYFI activists can rape a woman”? CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Health Minister K K Shailaja and Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) chairperson M C Josephine have sought an apology from Chennithala.

During the press meet after the UDF meeting held at Cantonment House, Chennithala stated that it is falsely propagated that the accused Pradeep Kumar in the Kulathupuzha case is a Congress activist.
“He is not a Congress activist, but only a member of the NGO Union. Is there any written rule that only DYFI activists can rape a woman”? asked Chennithala. His controversial statement snowballed into a major controversy which saw netizens coming down heavily against him in social media as well as by CPM leadership. Kodiyeri blamed Chennithala for defending the health worker citing his statement is a challenge to womanhood.

“Chennithala should withdraw his statement and apologize. The accused in the Kulathupuzha case is an important leader of the NGO Association who has also got close ties with the Congress leadership. This explains why the Opposition Leader defended the accused health worker”, said Kodiyeri. In a Facebook post, the health minister demanded an apology from the Opposition Leader. She also informed that anyone who brings disgrace to women will not be accommodated in the health department. 

However, Chennithala was in no mood to apologize and in a statement blamed the media for twisting his words. He clarified that his words were extracted and only a portion of what he had really said had been carried aimed at ridiculing him. “I had said that it is not only the DYFI leaders, the ruling service organization NGO Union leaders, are also resorting to rape women. If the protestors examine the remaining sentences from my press meeting  it will be clear that I had said there should not be any kind of harassment against women”, said Chennithala. DYFI activists led a protest march to Chennithala’s official residence. NGO Association State committee has warned of taking legal action against those spreading false propaganda that the accused health worker belongs to their organisation. 

Kulathupuzha rape case Ramesh Chennithala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp