Congress leader Chennithala apologizes for controversial remarks on Kulathupuzha rape case

By Express News Service

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has apologized for his controversial comments on the Kulathupuzha rape case following widespread protest by various women and youth organisations. However, Chennithala maintained that the government should take responsibility for the Aranmula and Kulathupuzha rape incidents.

Chennithala said in his Facebook post that a portion of what he had said in the press meet was extracted and shown in the media as he has always ensured that he doesn’t hurt the sentiments of women.

“After hearing the press meet details again, I realized that certain comments have offended women which should not have come from my side. Hence I am withdrawing my controversial words and profusely apologizing for it. The culprits behind the rape incidents should be given stringent punishment as per the law. Also, the state government should stop its laxity in combating COVID-19 and end corruption and nepotism,” said Chennithala in his Facebook post.

Following the UDF meeting on Tuesday, a reporter had asked Chennithala whether the prime accused in the rape case was an active member of his party. In response, the Congress leader questioned if only CPM youth workers had the right to assault women.

This comment snowballed into a major controversy which saw CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, health minister K K Shailaja and Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine demanding an apology from Chennithala.

On Tuesday, DYFI activists led a protest march to Chennithala’s official residence at Cantonment House. Women DYFI activists also held a protest march to his house on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the women’s wing of the All Kerala Private College Teachers Association also alleged that Chennithala’s comment is a challenge to womanhood and the legal system.