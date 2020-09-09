EC calls all-party meet on Sept 18; proposal on proxy vote, postal ballot to be discussed

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five litres of sanitizer at each polling booth, only one person to accompany the candidate when filing nomination, two people with the candidate or maximum three people for house visits, no campaigning beyond the courtyard or compound wall and ban on hugging and showing physical affection are among measures being considered by the State Election Commission for the upcoming local body elections. The State Election Commission will hold an all-party meet on September 18 at Mascot Hotel to discuss how local body elections can be held, adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

On Monday the commission had informed the High Court that a decision on how and when to conduct the polls would be taken after deliberations with stakeholders. The commission is calling the meeting even as Opposition UDF made clear that it wants the local body polls to be postponed. The much-discussed proposals for proxy vote or postal ballot would be raised by political parties at the meet. The all-party meet is being held amidst a proposal from the commission to bring in amendments to the Kerala Panchayati Raj and the Municipalities Act to allow postal ballot or proxy voting for Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine, currently under the state government’s consideration.

The commission’s proposal and the state government’s move to bring in an ordinance to allow postal votes had invited severe criticism from Opposition UDF. “Most political parties were not in favour of allowing proxy votes or postal ballot, as suggested. However the Commission came up with various suggestions, so as to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed. If a person tests Covid positive on the eve of voting, what could be an alternative if there’s no proxy vote? Obviously postal ballots won’t work. That’s why the suggestion was made,” said top sources.

With local body polls likely to be held within two months, the commission is currently in the process of finalising the guidelines for the campaigning, election and counting. Measures as per Covid protocol include among others wearing masks, physical distancing, break-the-chain norms and restrictions within the polling booth and counting centres.

The second phase renewal of voters list is currently on. The final voters list would be out by September 26. Training of Returning Officers and master trainers for seven districts is currently on. Draw of lots for reservation would be tentatively held from September 28 to October 5. District Collectors, Regional Joint Directors and Director of Urban Affairs will be in charge of the entire process.

Getting poll-ready

With local body polls likely to be held within two months, the commission is currently in the process of finalising the guidelines for the campaigning, election and counting.