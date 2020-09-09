STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

EC calls all-party meet on Sept 18; proposal on proxy vote, postal ballot to be discussed

On Monday the commission had informed the High Court that a decision on how and when to conduct the polls would be taken after deliberations with stakeholders.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five litres of sanitizer at each polling booth, only one person to accompany the candidate when filing nomination, two people with the candidate or maximum three people for house visits, no campaigning beyond the courtyard or compound wall and ban on hugging and showing physical affection are among measures being considered by the State Election Commission for the upcoming local body elections.   The State Election Commission will hold an all-party meet on September 18 at Mascot Hotel to discuss how local body elections can be held, adhering to the  Covid-19 protocol. 

On Monday the commission had informed the High Court that a decision on how and when to conduct the polls would be taken after deliberations with stakeholders. The commission is calling the meeting even as Opposition UDF made clear that it wants the local body polls to be postponed. The much-discussed proposals for proxy vote or postal ballot would be raised by political parties at the meet. The all-party meet is being held amidst a proposal from the commission to bring in amendments to the Kerala Panchayati Raj and the Municipalities Act to allow postal ballot or proxy voting for Covid-19 patients and those in quarantine, currently under the state government’s consideration. 

The commission’s proposal and the state government’s move to bring in an ordinance to allow postal votes had invited severe criticism from Opposition UDF. “Most political parties were not in favour of allowing proxy votes or postal ballot, as suggested. However the Commission came up with various suggestions, so as to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed. If a person tests Covid positive on the eve of voting, what could be an alternative if there’s no proxy vote? Obviously postal ballots won’t work. That’s why the suggestion was made,” said top sources.

With local body polls likely to be held within two months, the commission is currently in the process of finalising the guidelines for the campaigning, election and counting. Measures as per Covid protocol include among others wearing masks, physical distancing, break-the-chain norms and restrictions within the polling booth and counting centres. 

The second phase renewal of voters list is currently on. The final voters list would be out by September 26. Training of Returning Officers and master trainers for seven districts is currently on. Draw of lots for reservation would be tentatively held from September 28 to October 5. District Collectors, Regional Joint Directors and Director of Urban Affairs will be in charge of the entire process.

Getting poll-ready
With local body polls likely to be held within two months, the commission is currently in the process of finalising the guidelines for the campaigning, election and counting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission Kerala assembly Bypolls
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp