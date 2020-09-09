STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt adopts ‘workaround Covid’ ahead of further easing of curbs

Safety compliance in all shops, workplaces, establishments and markets will be promoted

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more restrictions set to be eased under Unlock 4.0 on September 21, the state government has decided to develop a ‘Workaround Covid’ culture. A system will also be established to identify and isolate people with respiratory symptoms till their resolution as a majority of those testing positive for the novel coronavirus have mild to moderate respiratory illnesses. “Everyone should prepare to live with the virus. Towards the same, a culture of ‘Workaround Covid’ will be developed by promoting Covid compliance in all shops, workplaces, establishments and markets,” said an officer with the health department. 

For its successful implementation, a public display of self-certification of ‘Covid protocol compliance’ will be encouraged, the officer said. In a video-message, Health Minister K K Shailaja said triple lockdown or lockdown will not be there any more and with the further lifting of restrictions, the chances of virus transmission will only increase. “To prevent the same, people should learn to live with the virus. The ‘break the chain’ protocol, like wearing of facemask, handwashing and social distancing should be practised,” Shailaja said.

Towards establishing a system to identify and isolate persons with respiratory symptoms, the health department assesses that conditions like runny nose, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue, among others, should be treated as resulting from Covid.“A sudden change in weather could trigger some of these conditions. They may also be due to other factors and we often use homemade remedies for them. But we can’t take chances with Covid. Thus a system will have to be identified and such persons isolated till the resolution of symptoms,” the officer added. 

Meanwhile, foreseeing a potentially disastrous situation after the new unlock guidelines take effect, the health department is planning to kickstart a campaign to protect the vulnerable and the elderly by educating other members in their households/care homes. Awareness will be spread on special precautions required and elder citizens will be educated regarding critical signs -- fatigue, loss of smell, fever, cough and breathlessness.

