Govt plans to allow bars to serve liquor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is planning to stop the retail sale of liquor in bars and instead allow them to serve liquor on their premises, after a gap of around six months, under strict Covid safety protocol. A proposal sent to the chief minister by the excise department also favoured limiting the services of the BevQ app -- introduced by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) as part of a virtual queue management system -- to liquor outlets owned by Bevco and Consumerfed for retail sale.

Confirming the development, the excise minister’s office said a formal announcement is expected in a week. The proposal also emphasises the need to reduce seating capacity and the maintenance of social distancing norms, apart from regulating temperature inside halls. The move is to reopen bars is in line with Central government guidelines issued for Unlock 4.0.

Only two customers would be allowed at one table while thermal screening and use of hand sanitiser will be made mandatory. A detailed advisory regarding the norms to be followed inside bars would be issued when the formal announcement is made. The functioning hours would also be decided later.There are around 265 liquor outlets under Bevco, 36 outlets under Consumerfed, 576 bar hotels and 291 beer parlours in the state.