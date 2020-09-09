Karipur gang smuggled over 30 kg of gold: DRI officials

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The smuggling gang that tried to flee after knocking down two DRI officials near Kozhikode airport on Sunday has so far smuggled more than 30 kilograms of gold through the airport, sources with DRI said on Tuesday. In a report submitted before the court to remand the five persons who were arrested in connection with the case, the DRI officials said they would conduct a detailed investigation into the case and the end beneficiaries of the smuggling would also be nabbed.

“They smuggled in more than 30 kilograms of gold through the airport in 20 attempts. They began the illegal business after the lockdown. So this is a very serious case and a detailed investigation should be conducted,” an official with the DRI said.

The smugglers involved in the hit and run using a car were identified as Nisar P, son of Kunhali, Payaningal house, a native of Mukkam and Fazalu Rahman V P, son of Moyin V P, Valiya Peediyakkal house, a native of Areekode. Among the two, Nisar, who drove the car was caught by DRI officials from the accident spot, but Fazalu escaped from the spot and is still absconding. The duo brought gold to the airport with the help of passengers from foreign countries. The cleaning supervisors take the gold from the passengers and hide it inside the toilets in the airport.

2 Malappuram natives questioned

Kochi: The Customs Department here interrogated two Malappuram natives in connection with the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel. According to a source, the duo were among the financiers and buyers of the smuggled gold. The identity of the duo has not been revealed as they will be summoned again for interrogation. Customs officials claimed that the accused were linked to the smuggling chain and were familiar to key accused K T Rameez.

Customs allowed to get contents of mobile, laptops seized from Swapna and Sandeep

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday permitted the Customs probing the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel to get a copy of the digital evidence seized from accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. The Customs had filed a petition seeking the digital evidence saying some of it was vital for the probe. The digital evidence was retrieved by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) after the NIA which is probing the terror links in the case seized six digital devicesfrom Swapna and Sandeep.