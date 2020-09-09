STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Karipur gang smuggled over 30 kg of gold: DRI officials

They began the illegal business after the lockdown.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The smuggling gang that tried to flee after knocking down two DRI officials near Kozhikode airport on Sunday has so far smuggled more than 30 kilograms of gold through the airport, sources with DRI said on Tuesday. In a report submitted before the court to remand the five persons who were arrested in connection with the case, the DRI officials said they would conduct a detailed investigation into the case and the end beneficiaries of the smuggling would also be nabbed.

“They smuggled in more than 30 kilograms of gold through the airport in 20 attempts. They began the illegal business after the lockdown. So this is a very serious case and a detailed investigation should be conducted,” an official with the DRI said.

The smugglers involved in the hit and run using a car were identified as Nisar P, son of Kunhali, Payaningal house, a native of Mukkam and Fazalu Rahman V P, son of Moyin V P, Valiya Peediyakkal house, a native of Areekode. Among the two, Nisar, who drove the car  was caught by DRI officials from the accident spot, but Fazalu escaped from the spot and is still absconding. The duo brought gold to the airport with the help of passengers from foreign countries. The cleaning supervisors take the gold from the passengers and hide it inside the toilets in the airport.

2 Malappuram natives questioned
Kochi: The Customs Department here interrogated two Malappuram natives in connection with the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel. According to a source, the duo were among the financiers and buyers of the smuggled gold. The identity of the duo has not been revealed as they will be summoned again for interrogation.  Customs officials claimed that the accused were linked to the smuggling chain and were familiar to key accused K T Rameez.

Customs allowed to get contents of mobile, laptops seized from Swapna and Sandeep

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday permitted the Customs probing the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel to get a copy of the digital evidence seized from accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. The Customs had filed a petition seeking the digital evidence saying some of it was vital for the probe. The digital evidence was retrieved by C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) after the NIA which is probing the terror links in the case seized six digital devicesfrom Swapna and Sandeep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp