KC(M)’s LDF entry: Seat sharing to be a big headache for Left

KOCHI: With indications that Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) is headed towards the Left Front, accommodating the new entrant would be a tough task for CPM, the main constituent of LDF. Interestingly, the sharing of seats with Jose faction will be a big headache for the LDF if the UDF-ousted faction joins the front.KC(M) contested in 15 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls, of which 11 were by the Mani faction, including Pala. The big question is how many seats will the LDF allot to the Jose faction without affecting its ties with other allies like NCP which holds the Pala seat, said political analysts.

Of the 11 seats, Mani faction managed to win only four, including Pala. However, NCP wrested the Pala seat in the bypoll held after the demise of Mani, in 2019. In another setback, C F Thomas, who won the Changanassery seat, switched to the faction led by P J Joseph. Interestingly, CPM won six seats against KC (M) in the last Assembly polls winning Irinjalakuda and Kothamangalam -- both seats considered UDF citadels. Though Kerala Congress (M) leaders are set to join the LDF camp they are still not aware how many seats they will get and whether CPM would hand over these seats to the new entrant.

Meanwhile, political observers are of the view that the tie up with KC(M) will bring good fortune to the CPM in central Kerala in the upcoming local body polls and the Assembly election in 2021. LDF would hand over a few seats in central Kerala to Jose faction where it has a strong presence.

Admitting that seat sharing would be a Herculean task, J Prabhash, political analyst and academician, said that the alliance with Kerala Congress (M) will definitely provide an opportunity for CPM to woo the votes of Christian community in central Kerala. “Seat sharing will be a tough task for CPM, however it will get an opportunity to expand its influence in central Kerala region where it has not much strong presence,” he added.

Currently, three Kerala Congress groups are constituents of LDF and six seats were allotted to these splinter factions in the last Assembly polls. Interestingly, all these factions except Kerala Congress (B) contested against Mani faction and failed to win even a single seat. A major group under Francis George, chairman of Kerala Congress (Democratic), parted ways and joined hands with Joseph. Hence there would be possibilities for a change in the equation followed by the Left Front in the previous polls. “We have not begun discussions on seat sharing as official talks with LDF are yet to begin,” said a Jose faction leader.

Joseph’s party given 6 seats

When P J Joseph’s party was an ally of LDF it was allocated only six seats. The KC-Joseph was part of LDF from 1991 to 2010. In 2010, KC-J returned to UDF following the merger with KC-M.