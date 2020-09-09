STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KC(M)’s LDF entry: Seat sharing to be a big headache for Left

With indications that Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) is headed towards the Left Front, accommodating the new entrant would be a tough task for CPM, the main constituent of LDF.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: With indications that Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) is headed towards the Left Front, accommodating the new entrant would be a tough task for CPM, the main constituent of LDF. Interestingly, the sharing of seats with Jose faction will be a big headache for the LDF if the UDF-ousted faction joins the front.KC(M) contested in 15 seats in the  2016 Assembly polls, of which 11 were by the Mani faction, including Pala. The big question is how many seats will the LDF allot to the Jose faction without affecting its ties with other allies like NCP which holds the Pala seat, said political analysts. 

Of the 11 seats, Mani faction managed to win only  four, including Pala. However, NCP wrested the Pala seat in the bypoll held after the demise of Mani, in 2019. In another setback, C F Thomas, who won the Changanassery seat, switched to the faction led by P J Joseph. Interestingly, CPM won six seats against KC (M) in the last Assembly polls winning Irinjalakuda and Kothamangalam -- both seats considered UDF citadels. Though Kerala Congress (M) leaders are set to join the LDF camp they are still not aware how many seats they will get and whether CPM would hand over these seats to the new entrant.

Meanwhile, political observers are of the view that the tie up with KC(M) will bring good fortune to the CPM in central Kerala in the upcoming local body polls and the Assembly election in 2021. LDF would hand over a few seats in central Kerala to Jose faction where it has a strong presence. 

Admitting that seat sharing would be a Herculean task, J Prabhash, political analyst and academician, said that the alliance with Kerala Congress (M) will definitely provide an opportunity for CPM to woo the votes of Christian community in central Kerala. “Seat sharing will be a tough task for CPM, however it will get an opportunity to expand its influence in central Kerala region where it has not much strong presence,” he added.

Currently, three Kerala Congress groups are constituents of LDF and six seats were allotted to these splinter factions in the last Assembly polls. Interestingly, all these factions except Kerala Congress (B) contested against Mani faction and failed to win even a single seat. A major group under Francis George, chairman of Kerala Congress (Democratic), parted ways and joined hands with Joseph. Hence there would be possibilities for a change in the equation followed by the Left Front in the previous polls. “We have not begun discussions on seat sharing as official talks with LDF are yet to begin,” said a Jose faction leader.

Joseph’s party given 6 seats
When P J Joseph’s party was an ally of LDF it was allocated only six seats. The KC-Joseph was part of LDF from 1991 to 2010. In 2010, KC-J returned to UDF following the merger with KC-M.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jose K Mani Kerala Congress (M) LDF Kerala assembly
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp