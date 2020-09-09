Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arraigns five people who acted as middlemen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arraigned five persons who were acting as middlemen for the sale of gold smuggled through the diplomatic channel involving the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The NIA also conducted a search at the residences and jewellery shops of the accused persons in Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thalassery.

The five persons arraigned by the NIA on Wednesday are Musthafa of Kunamangalam, Abdul Azeez of Akarapaddy, Nandagopal of Coimbatore, Raju of Thalassery and Muhammad Shameer of Kozhikode.

According to the NIA, three of the five persons are jewellery shop owners. They also brokered the gold brought through the diplomatic channel. "They arranged buyers for the illegal gold and received the commission," said a source. The NIA will issue a notice to them for interrogation after which the arrest is likely to be recorded.

With this, the NIA has arraigned 30 persons as accused in the Kerala gold scandal case.