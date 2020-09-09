STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revaluation result: Plus-2 students bear brunt of official apathy

Time running out for students to benefit from enhanced marks for admission

Published: 09th September 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s been almost two weeks since the revaluation marks of the Higher Secondary Plus-Two examinations were declared but thousands of students are still groping in the dark about the additional marks they have secured through the process. The reason: the Higher Secondary Directorate’s reluctance to publish the revised marks on the official portal. 

Time is running out for these students as the deadline for utilising the benefit of the enhanced marks for admission to degree courses, and also for preparation of the engineering entrance rank list, are fast approaching. Adding to the students’ woes is the authorities’ insistence that the certificate-cum-mark list already issued needs to be surrendered in person at the Higher Secondary Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram so as to collect the revised mark list. 

“This is for the first time that the revaluation results have been published in just a little over a month after the declaration of the Higher Secondary results. Usually, the revaluation marks are declared around three months after the declaration of the Plus-Two results,” said S S Vivekanandan Joint Director (Examinations), Higher Secondary Directorate. He said this ‘feat’ was possible as the same number of valuation camps were retained for the revaluation process as well. 

However many have questioned the rationale of publishing the revaluation results if it does not give any benefit to the students in the ongoing admission process. “Imagine the plight of a student or a parent who has to travel all the way from Kasaragod to the capital during these Covid times, just to know the revaluation marks,” pointed out Anil M George, state general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association. 

According to students and parents, the trouble could have been avoided had the extra marks scored been uploaded on the official portal or the details dispatched to the Regional Deputy Directorate offices. The certificates would not be required immediately as it needs to be produced only after the allotment process is complete, they pointed out. However, officials say reissuing revised mark list is a complicated process as grace marks, that have been awarded to some of the students, need to be reassigned.  

The last date for affecting changes in the mark details for the engineering rank list is September 10. The deadline set by universities for the same process is also fast approaching. However, some universities are considering extending the deadline by a few more days after the plight of the students were brought to the notice of varsity authorities.

