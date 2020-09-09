STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drug racket: Enforcement Directorate to grill Bineesh Kodiyeri

There were reports that a Kochi native arrested in Bengaluru with drugs is familiar to some of the accused persons in the gold smuggling case.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here on Wednesday. He was served a notice in this regard on Tuesday. Sources in the ED said Bineesh will be interrogated to check whether the case related to the seizure of drugs in Bengaluru has any links with gold smuggling scandal being probed by the ED in Kerala. “We have asked him to come to our office by 10am.

There were reports that a Kochi native arrested in Bengaluru with drugs is familiar to some of the accused persons in the gold smuggling case. Bineesh financially helped the accused nabbed in Bengaluru. We have to check whether he knew the smuggling case accused as well,” said an ED official.

The Narcotics Control Bureau last month arrested Kochi native Anoop Muhammad, who named Bineesh for helping him start a restaurant there. Though Bineesh confirmed his association with Anoop, he said he did not know Anoop was involved in the narcotic business.

TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri Enforcement Directorate Sandalwood Drug racket
