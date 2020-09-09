STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SDPI worker murdered in Kannur

 A Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist was hacked to death at Chittaripparamba here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Salahuddin

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist was hacked to death at Chittaripparamba here on Tuesday. The deceased is Syed Muhammad Salahuddin, 30, a native of Kannavam. He was the seventh accused in the case pertaining to the murder of ABVP worker Shyamaprasad on January 19, 2018. The SDPI alleged that BJP workers were behind Salahuddin’s murder.

The incident occurred around 4pm when Salahuddin was travelling in car with his two sisters. When they reached Kaicheri near Chittaripparamba, two persons on a motorbike rear-ended the car and one of them fell down. As Salahuddin stepped out of the car, a gang of around 15 persons, who reached there on an autorickshaw and car, attacked him. Though Salahuddin tried to get into the car, the assailants hacked him, the police said.  The gang left the spot immediately.

Though the police — who reached the spot after being informed by his sisters — took Salahuddin to the Thalassery General Hospital, his life could not be saved. Police have started the investigation in connection with the murder. Son of Yaseen Thangal and Nuzaib, Salahuddin is survived by wife Najeeba and children Aswa and Hadiya.

