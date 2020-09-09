STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shibu Baby John, Jacob Abraham UDF candidates in Chavara and Kuttanad

After the UDF meeting on Tuesday, P J Joseph and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced the decision on the candidature of Jacob Abraham.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Shibu Baby John and Jacob Abraham

Shibu Baby John and Jacob Abraham

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chavara and Kuttanad Assembly seats will see RSP’s Shibu Baby John and Kerala Congress (Mani) P J Joseph faction leader Jacob Abraham contesting in the by-election under the UDF banner amid uncertainty on seeing the by-election. Shibu Baby John’s candidature was announced earlier without any hiccups. Both the by-election seats belong to the LDF now which is going to be a do-or-die battle for the LDF and the UDF.

Fifty-seven-year-old Shibu Baby John had contested four times from Chavara Assembly constituency, which is known for having supported his late father Baby John for decades, where he had won twice. He also went on to become the labour and employment minister in the Oommen Chandy Government.Though the dates of the by-election have not been announced, Shibu Baby John has already started his campaign unofficially with the blessings of the UDF leadership. On the day when the Chief Minister sought the support of the Opposition in cancelling the bypolls, the UDF meeting was being convened to finalise on the Kuttanad candidate.

After the UDF meeting on Tuesday, P J Joseph and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced the decision on the candidature of Jacob Abraham. This is the second outing for 60-year-old Jacob who had come behind NCP’s Thomas Chandy during the 2016 Assembly election.He had then lost to NCP’s Thomas Chandy by 4,891 votes. But he is unlikely to get the “two leaves” symbol of KC (M) after Joseph had approached the High Court on Tuesday against the Election Commission of India’s decision to award the party symbol to the rival Jose K Mani faction.

Jacob Abraham is also the Alappuzha district president of the Joseph faction. He belongs to the Knanaya Catholic community and is a resident of Veliyanad panchayat in Alappuzha. Though the Alappuzha DCC leadership feels that the situation is different now compared to the 2016, the votes polled by BDJS candidate Subhash Vasu stands crucial this time. With the announcement of the UDF candidates, now the Opposition camp is keen to know whether the Election Commission of India will go ahead with its decision to hold the by-elections in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chavara Kuttanad Kerala Congress (Mani) Kerala assembly
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp