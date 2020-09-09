STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two Kerala youths who were arrested for 'Maoist links' granted bail after 10 months

Fazal was present at the court when the court granted them bail while Suhaib was examined via video conferencing

Published: 09th September 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Alan Suhaib, Thwaha Fazal in police custody | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths who were arrested for alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist outfit in Kozhikode last November were granted bail by the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday.

The accused Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal were granted bail after 10 months in custody since their arrest on November 1.

Fazal was present at the court when the court granted them bail while Suhaib was examined via video conferencing.

The court ordered them to execute a bond worth Rs one lakh or two solvent sureties. One of the sureties should be the parents of the accused. The accused were asked to surrender their passports and appear before a nearby police station every Saturday.

Meanwhile, the voice sample of Fazal was collected by experts from CDAC. He allegedly raised pro-Maoist slogans when taken to his residence for evidence collection. The voice sample was recorded to verify it.

The NIA also has approached the court to collect handwriting samples of the duo. The third accused C P Usman is still absconding. The NIA had filed the charge sheet in the case in April this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists NIA
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Swamy: If Modi wants to be PM in 2024, I will support him | EE60
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Swamy: Hindutva won in 2014 & 2019, Hindutva will win in 2024 | EE60
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp