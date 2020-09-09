Two Kerala youths who were arrested for 'Maoist links' granted bail after 10 months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths who were arrested for alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist outfit in Kozhikode last November were granted bail by the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday.

The accused Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal were granted bail after 10 months in custody since their arrest on November 1.

Fazal was present at the court when the court granted them bail while Suhaib was examined via video conferencing.

The court ordered them to execute a bond worth Rs one lakh or two solvent sureties. One of the sureties should be the parents of the accused. The accused were asked to surrender their passports and appear before a nearby police station every Saturday.

Meanwhile, the voice sample of Fazal was collected by experts from CDAC. He allegedly raised pro-Maoist slogans when taken to his residence for evidence collection. The voice sample was recorded to verify it.

The NIA also has approached the court to collect handwriting samples of the duo. The third accused C P Usman is still absconding. The NIA had filed the charge sheet in the case in April this year.