STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre issues fresh guidelines for welfare of returning migrants

The advisory made it clear that migrant workers should not be put to any financial hardship on account of testing and any treatment/quarantine required to be undertaken by them.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state has been maintaining that the expense of Covid-19 test of migrant labourers has to be borne by employers or those who hire them or the migrant labourers themselves in the category of footloose labourers, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines to state governments for the welfare of migrant workers returning to destination states in the backdrop of Covid-19. The advisory made it clear that migrant workers should not be put to any financial hardship on account of testing and any treatment/quarantine required to be undertaken by them.

Highlights of the advisory

Vulnerable migrant workers should be identified and provision for their ration in time of need should be ensured by district administration under prevailing schemes of Central/state governments.
Government(s) of state of origin and destination  should ensure screening and testing of migrant workers as per the protocol devised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in respect of Covid-19.
The state of origin should collect data in respect of migrant workers in the prescribed format as part of preparing a database. This information should be shared with destination states/Union Territories.
The state government of origin and destination states should ensure enrolment of migrant workers in various social security and welfare schemes.
State government of origin and destination states should ensure enrolment of eligible migrant workers in Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

State government should ensure periodical medical examination of migrant workers in coordination with the state/UTs’ health department/ESIC/hospitals and dispensaries under Director General of Labour Welfare.
The labour department of the state should be asked to educate and create awareness about social security and welfare schemes among  migrant workers and employers.
Employers should also be encouraged to provide wages as per the prevailing labour laws, facilitate provision for suitable housing arrangement and ensure enrolment of migrant workmen in existing social security and welfare schemes.
States have been directed to provide an online single-window grievance redressal system, including a toll-free helpline number to assist migrant workers in distress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp