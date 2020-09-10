Centre issues fresh guidelines for welfare of returning migrants

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state has been maintaining that the expense of Covid-19 test of migrant labourers has to be borne by employers or those who hire them or the migrant labourers themselves in the category of footloose labourers, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines to state governments for the welfare of migrant workers returning to destination states in the backdrop of Covid-19. The advisory made it clear that migrant workers should not be put to any financial hardship on account of testing and any treatment/quarantine required to be undertaken by them.

Highlights of the advisory

Vulnerable migrant workers should be identified and provision for their ration in time of need should be ensured by district administration under prevailing schemes of Central/state governments.

Government(s) of state of origin and destination should ensure screening and testing of migrant workers as per the protocol devised by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in respect of Covid-19.

The state of origin should collect data in respect of migrant workers in the prescribed format as part of preparing a database. This information should be shared with destination states/Union Territories.

The state government of origin and destination states should ensure enrolment of migrant workers in various social security and welfare schemes.

State government of origin and destination states should ensure enrolment of eligible migrant workers in Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

State government should ensure periodical medical examination of migrant workers in coordination with the state/UTs’ health department/ESIC/hospitals and dispensaries under Director General of Labour Welfare.

The labour department of the state should be asked to educate and create awareness about social security and welfare schemes among migrant workers and employers.

Employers should also be encouraged to provide wages as per the prevailing labour laws, facilitate provision for suitable housing arrangement and ensure enrolment of migrant workmen in existing social security and welfare schemes.

States have been directed to provide an online single-window grievance redressal system, including a toll-free helpline number to assist migrant workers in distress.