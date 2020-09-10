Covid fatality rate higher than state average in seven districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An analytical report prepared by the health department has stated that the Covid-19 case fatality rate (deaths per 100 confirmed cases) in seven districts is above the state average. The analysis is based on the cases reported in August. As per the report, Kannur had the highest case fatality rate of 0.86, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (0.71), Kozhikode and Kollam (0.58), Kasaragod (0.57), Ernakulam (0.51) and Wayanad (0.46).

The state average is 0.43. At the same time, in the case of test positivity rate (TPR), a vital mark which refers to the number of positive cases per hundred tests, four districts were above the state average. While the WHO prefers the TPR to remain below 5%, the TPR of the state in August was 5.7. The health department also recommended that districts like Malappuram, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam may increase testing among citizens including those with influenza-like Illness in coordination with the private sector.