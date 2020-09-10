STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor and nurse transferred as newborn baby dies due to medical negligence in Kerala

Relatives rushed to the Panur Community Health Centre and asked the doctor to visit the house to attend the case. Citing COVID-19 guidelines, the doctor refused to visit the house, said a relative.

Panur village is under state health minister K K Shailaja's constituency Kuthuparamba (Representational image)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A newborn baby died early on Thursday after a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Panur refused to attend to the case citing COVID-19 protocols as the woman delivered the baby at her home.

Following a public uproar in the village, both the doctor and a nurse have been transferred by the health department. Incidentally, Panur village is under state health minister K K Shailaja's constituency Kuthuparamba.

The baby born to Haneefa and Sameera, living near Panur police station, died after medical attention was denied, said a police officer. After Sameera felt labour pains in the morning, she asked her family members to take her to the hospital. But, before they could leave for the hospital, the woman delivered the baby.

Relatives rushed to the Panur CHC and asked the doctor to visit the house to attend the case. Citing COVID-19 guidelines, the doctor refused to visit the house, said a relative. Allegedly, the doctor also refused to send the nurse to the house. Following protests by local residents, police officials too reached the spot and asked the doctor to attend the case, the relative said.

"Still, he refused to visit the house. Though some nurses from a nearby private clinic reached the house and cut the umbilical cord, they couldn’t save the life of the child," said the relative of the woman.

Later, the woman was admitted to a private hospital at Thalasserry in the district.

"The incident is most unfortunate and strict action will be taken against those who are responsible," said Minister Shylaja, adding both the doctor and nurse were transferred from the hospital and an investigation has been launched.

COVID-19 Coronavirus medical negligence Panur
