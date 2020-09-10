STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED grills Bineesh for 12 hrs, refuses to give clean chit, to quiz him again 

The interrogation ended around 10pm and, once again, without responding to the waiting reporters’ queries, he got into the waiting car and sped away.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bineesh, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was interrogated for a marathon 12 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case. The agency has not given a clean chit to him, said an official. “He hasn’t revealed all the details which we sought from him. We collected some preliminary information about the details shared by the Narcotics Control Bureau (in connection with the Bengaluru drug case) and gold smuggling case. After conducting more probe, we’ll summon him again.

Bineesh Kodiyeri comes out of the
Enforcement Directorate office after
interrogation on Wednesday | A SANESH

The details revealed by him to us will be shared with NCB Bengaluru as well,” an official said. Wearing a peach shirt and white mundu with red border, Bineesh arrived in a chauffeurdriven white Innova Crysta car at the ED office around 9.30am, a good 30 minutes ahead of his scheduled time. He did not answer the waiting mediapersons’ queries as he quickly climbed the stairs of the ED office and disappeared inside.

The interrogation ended around 10pm and, once again, without responding to the waiting reporters’ queries, he got into the waiting car and sped away. ED officials told TNIE that the interrogation was carried out after the agency received information that some persons arrested by the NCB with drugs in Bengaluru were linked to accused persons in the gold smuggling case.

Bengaluru drug bust: ‘Over 20 involved in gold smuggling case to be interrogated’

In the petition placed before the Ernakulam Principal & Sessions Court, ED Assistant Director P Radhakrishanan said: “Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bangalore drug trafficking case registered by the NCB are suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case. One of the high-profile persons who is alleged to be connected to the case is being interrogated. In addition, more than 20 persons who are involved in the gold smuggling case are to be interrogated.”

Bineesh had allegedly given financial assistance to Mohammed Anoop, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the Bengaluru drug case. Officials said the name of Bineesh was raised by the NCB after the narcotics case was registered in Bengaluru. ED also pointed out this suspicion in a report filed at the special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases in Kochi, seeking extension of the judicial custody of Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith P S, the three key accused in the gold smuggling case. ED Joint Director K Jayaganesh from Chennai Zonal Office, who is also the supervising officer in the case, was also present at the ED office in Kochi during the interrogation.

The NCB seized ecstasy pills and LSD blots from three persons including a woman last month. Kochi native Anoop, one of the three arrested persons, is a close friend of Bineesh. Anoop admitted that he was into drug trafficking since 2013. He said Bineesh gave him `6 lakh to start a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp