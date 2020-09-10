ED grills Bineesh for 12 hrs, refuses to give clean chit, to quiz him again 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bineesh, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was interrogated for a marathon 12 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case. The agency has not given a clean chit to him, said an official. “He hasn’t revealed all the details which we sought from him. We collected some preliminary information about the details shared by the Narcotics Control Bureau (in connection with the Bengaluru drug case) and gold smuggling case. After conducting more probe, we’ll summon him again.

Bineesh Kodiyeri comes out of the

Enforcement Directorate office after

interrogation on Wednesday | A SANESH

The details revealed by him to us will be shared with NCB Bengaluru as well,” an official said. Wearing a peach shirt and white mundu with red border, Bineesh arrived in a chauffeurdriven white Innova Crysta car at the ED office around 9.30am, a good 30 minutes ahead of his scheduled time. He did not answer the waiting mediapersons’ queries as he quickly climbed the stairs of the ED office and disappeared inside.

The interrogation ended around 10pm and, once again, without responding to the waiting reporters’ queries, he got into the waiting car and sped away. ED officials told TNIE that the interrogation was carried out after the agency received information that some persons arrested by the NCB with drugs in Bengaluru were linked to accused persons in the gold smuggling case.

Bengaluru drug bust: ‘Over 20 involved in gold smuggling case to be interrogated’

In the petition placed before the Ernakulam Principal & Sessions Court, ED Assistant Director P Radhakrishanan said: “Further investigation revealed that the accused in the Bangalore drug trafficking case registered by the NCB are suspected to have assisted the accused in the gold smuggling case. One of the high-profile persons who is alleged to be connected to the case is being interrogated. In addition, more than 20 persons who are involved in the gold smuggling case are to be interrogated.”

Bineesh had allegedly given financial assistance to Mohammed Anoop, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the Bengaluru drug case. Officials said the name of Bineesh was raised by the NCB after the narcotics case was registered in Bengaluru. ED also pointed out this suspicion in a report filed at the special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases in Kochi, seeking extension of the judicial custody of Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair and Sarith P S, the three key accused in the gold smuggling case. ED Joint Director K Jayaganesh from Chennai Zonal Office, who is also the supervising officer in the case, was also present at the ED office in Kochi during the interrogation.

The NCB seized ecstasy pills and LSD blots from three persons including a woman last month. Kochi native Anoop, one of the three arrested persons, is a close friend of Bineesh. Anoop admitted that he was into drug trafficking since 2013. He said Bineesh gave him `6 lakh to start a restaurant in Bengaluru.