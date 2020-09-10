Elephant that spread terror in Attappadi dies of blast injuries

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The tuskless male wild elephant known as ‘Bulldozer’ in the Attappadi area, that had sustained an injury in the mouth after chewing on an explosive in Tamil Nadu forests nearly a month ago, finally died on Wednesday.The jumbo was called ‘Bulldozer’ due to its penchant for destroying houses and crops. It was found dead at Marappalam in Sholayur, Attappadi, around 7am by locals. After autopsy by Arun Sathyan, forest veterinary doctor, ‘Bulldozer’ was buried in the Sholayur forests.

Adivasis assembled in large numbers and conducted poojas in memory of ‘bulldozer’ which had become an integral part of their lives. Though the elephant had been a terror in these parts, nonetheless, it was respected by Adivasis.The animal had been spotted in Attappadi till July 22 after which it strayed into the Tamil Nadu forests when it suffered the grievous injury. For nearly a month, the festering wound prevented the elephant from having food or water.

On August 17, ‘Bulldozer’ had returned to Kerala forests and was spotted at Thoova in Attappadi with serious injuries in its mouth. In Tamil Nadu, its movements had been monitored by forest personnel there since August 14 after it emerged that the animal had suffered a serious injury.

The lower jaw had been badly injured and though Arun Zachariah, forest veterinary surgeon, had administered medicine to the jumbo in the South Kadampara forests on August 23 after tranquilising it, there was no change in the condition. This is the second death of a wild elephant reported from the district in as many days.