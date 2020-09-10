STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green signal to resume driving tests, practice, but with riders

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will restart the tests for issuing driving licences from September 14.

Published: 10th September 2020 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will restart the tests for issuing driving licences from September 14. The state government gave the approval based on Unlock 4.0 guidelines. The decision will help clear seven lakh applications for licence pending before MVD.Applicants who had taken the learner’s test before the lockdown will be given preference while clearing the backlog. Those who failed in driving tests earlier will also be considered.  New applicants will have to wait till October 15. The decision is set to help over 5,000 driving schools in the state to restart training and provide livelihood to around 20,000 employees.

The number of tests conducted per day will be reduced by 50% of the pre-lockdown period to help regional transport officers allocate test slots according to the safety protocol. “The tests will be conducted only after adequate preparations to ensure the Covid-19 protocol,” said an MVD officer. The online mode of conducting learner’s tests will be continued with. As per MVD guidelines, no person residing in a containment zone will be allowed to undertake the test.

The same is the case with those having Covid-19 symptoms, those living alongside people in quarantine and  those who have not completed the 14-day quarantine after arriving from outside the state. The onus is on the applicant to produce declarations to that effect from the local body or health department officers.

There will be temporary ban on applicants who are above the age of 65 as well as pregnant women. Social distancing will have to be maintained at the testing ground and only applicants will be allowed inside. Only one candidate will be allowed in a car along with the motor vehicle inspector for the road test and the officer must wear a mask, gloves and a face shield. Driving schools which do not follow the protocol will be dropped from the tests, the guidelines said. 

