KEAM: 56,599 candidates qualify in engg stream, 44,390 in pharmacy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the publication of the ranklist of the Kerala engineering/pharmacy entrance examinations, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published the scores secured by candidates. The scores are available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in Of the 71,742 students who appeared for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination, 56,599 students have qualified under the engineering stream.

In the pharmacy stream, 44,390 of the 52,145 students who opted for the pharmacy course and appeared for paper I, have qualified. The scores secured for engineering entrance examination have been prepared on the basis of the entrance examination conducted on July 17.

Those candidates who have qualified in the engineering entrance examination will have to submit/verify the marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination (Plus-II or equivalent) for mathematics, physics and chemistry/computer science/biotechnology/biology to prepare the engineering rank list 2020. The facility for submission/verification of marks online is available on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in till 5pm on September 10. Helpline number: 0471 2525300