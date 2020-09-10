KSRTC to start non-stop AC service between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC will start a non-stop AC bus service between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam from Friday. The daily service would be a boon for passengers as the railway plans to discontinue special services such as Jan Shatabdi and Venad Express from Saturday.

The service from Thiruvananthapuram will start at 5.30 am and reach Ernakulam at 9.30 am. The return trip from Ernakulam will start at 6 pm and reach the destination at 10 pm.

The schedule was made to suit the requirements of office-going passengers. The railway is expected to announce its decision regarding the cancellation of trains soon.

Food on wheels

KSRTC has modified its old buses into shops selling various food items under the ‘Safe to Eat’ project. As many as 110 buses have been kept ready out of the 150 buses planned for modification.

These buses will stock products from the government and co-operatives such as vegetable kits from Horticorp, Kepco chicken, Milma products, Meat Products of India and products of Kudumbasree.

The modified buses will be auctioned similar to the shops constructed in the depot. KSRTC also has plans to convert some of the buses into eateries in major depots in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. KSRTC has recently converted scrapped buses into restrooms for crew members.