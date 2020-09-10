STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF waits for Jose’s move, to meet on September 18

With the decks cleared for the entry of the Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction into the Left, the LDF is waiting for the group to announce its political stance and officially approach it. 

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the decks cleared for the entry of the Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction into the Left, the LDF is waiting for the group to announce its political stance and officially approach it. The LDF will meet on September 18 to discuss the preparations for the coming local body elections. The Left leadership will discuss the political situation in the state and look into Jose faction’s possible entry.

Though the CPI had initially raised strong opposition against Jose’s entry, the party has now softened its stance. Recently, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan held talks with CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran at AKG Centre. The CPM is of the view that the Left should cash in on the current political situation to weaken UDF.  

Meanwhile, CPI sources said the party state executive to be held on September 23 and 24 will discuss the issue. “So far, the party hasn’t come up with any new decision on its approach towards the KC(M). We haven’t officially discussed the matter so far,” said a senior CPI leader. 

Though unofficial discussions were held with Jose K Mani, the Left will initiate formal talks only after Jose takes an open stance. The Left front is also looking at the possibility of associating with KC(M) for local body elections and later induct it into the front. Already a coalition of 10 parties, the Left front will have to come up with a new seat-sharing strategy if it accommodates Jose’s Kerala Congress.

