Mothers elated; CPM's MA Baby welcomes verdict on bail of 'Maoist' youths

KOZHIKODE: It has been over 10 months since the families of Mohammed Shuhaib and Jameela had a sound sleep. Their sons, Alan Shuhaib, 20, and Thwaha Fasal, 24, respectively, were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) charges for their alleged Maoist links. Both are students, CPM branch committee members and from well-known CPM families. The arrest invoking UAPA charges and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan describing them as “Maoists” came as a big shock to the families and CPM workers alike.

In between, twists and turns happened as the CPM district leadership first disowned them and later softened its stand. Alan was a member of the CPM Meenchanda Bypass branch and Thwaha of the Pantheerankavu branch. Both were suspended from the party. “The NIA Court verdict is a big relief for us. I am very happy. I feel Alan has been reborn now,” said his mother Sabitha Sekhar.

Thwaha’s mother Jameela said justice was delivered to both youngsters though it came late. “We are sure that both Alan and Thwaha had not committed anything wrong to deny them bail. I hope they would be soon acquitted,” said Jameela.

Both families have set off for Kochi to make arrangements to comply with the bail conditions. Meanwhile, CPM politburo member MA Baby welcomed the court verdict. “It’s very happy to hear the court verdict. There is no allegation of unlawful activities against them but only of having Maoist links. The CPM is against invoking UAPA against political workers,” Baby wrote in his Facebook page.

