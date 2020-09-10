Youth Congress protest turns violent in Kasaragod, six policemen injured

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A protest march taken out by the Youth Congress here on Wednesday turned violent and police had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.Youth Congress district president Pradeep Kumar and six police officers, including Kasaragod DySP Balakrishnan Nair were injured in the melee. The Youth Congress were protesting against the police and the government for not handing over the case diary of the murder its members Kripesh and Sarath Lal of Kalliyot to the CBI.

Pradeep Kumar said the police and the state government were stalling the investigation into the murders in which all the 14 accused are linked to the CPM. The division bench of the High Court of Kerala had upheld the ruling of the single bench to hand over the investigation to the CBI. However, even 10 months after the single bench verdict, the Crime Branch was yet to hand over the case diary to the CBI.

The High Court had pulled up the Crime Branch for the shoddy investigation and set aside the charge sheet filed by it. The Youth Congress workers, who took out the protest march to the Collectorate, were livid and tried to breach the barricade.

When the police resisted the attempt the protesters allegedly threw stones at the officers. Police fired teargas shells and used water canons on the protesters to disperse them. DySP Nair sustained injuries on his head. The other officers who were injured are Sujith, Ranjith, Sivaprasad, Dilki Thomas, Naveen, and Prakashan.The protest was inaugurated by Youth Congress state vice-president Rijil Makkutty.