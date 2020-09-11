After a surplus August, rainy days ahead in Kerala

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the surplus rainfall in August, Kerala is poised to witness rainy days in September too as another low-pressure is set to form over the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast and an offshore trough at mean sea level is running from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast.

Further, another low pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday. This is expected to bring more rain to the state next week, which would bridge the shortfall in cumulative monsoon rainfall in the state.

Already, August registered 35 per cent excess rainfall in the state due to the influence of two low pressure formations over the Bay of Bengal. The new low pressure area to be formed by Tuesday off the coast of Andhra Pradesh is expected to bring more rain to the state as, traditionally, such formations off the coast of Andhra Pradesh or Odisha bring heavy rain to Kerala. The state has received 127 per cent excess rainfall (19.8cm against the average of 8.7cm) so far this month. A senior scientist with the India Meteorological Department said the climatic conditions over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are favourable for netting a surplus rainfall in 2020 as well. The strength of the low pressure area to be formed by Tuesday can be gauged in two days, he said.

Kerala has received a seasonal rainfall of 182.35cm till September 10 against the normal average of 187.72 cm, a shortfall of 2.86 per cent. The late surge is expected to bridge the shortfall in the state which used to receive around 204cm rain during the Southwest Monsoon period (June to September 30). The state saw 17 per cent deficient rainfall in June and 29 per cent shortfall in July.

Last year as well, August and September witnessed 123 per cent and 64 per cent excess rainfall, respectively, which helped Kerala to net a 13 per cent above normal rainfall, despite the 44 per cent and 20 per cent deficient rainfall in June and July, respectively. In 2018, the state received 90 per cent excess rainfall in August leading to the mega flood, while the rainfall in September was 67 per cent less. Overall, a 23.3 per cent excess rainfall was received in 2018, chiefly driven by the 17 per cent and 19 per cent excess rainfall in June and July, respectively.

Orange alert in five districts

T’Puram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded orange alert in five districts — Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. Similarly, yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. In addition, widespread rainfall has been predicted across the state during the weekend.