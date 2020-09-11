STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-party meet decides against conducting assembly bypolls to Kuttanad, Chavara

Asked about what the 'brief period' meant, Pinarayi said the election could be held "after November''.

Published: 11th September 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Based on a 'unanimous decision' arrived at an all-party meeting held here on Friday, the government will inform the Election Commision that the bypolls to Kuttanad and Chavara assembly segments need not be conducted as the newly-elected members would get a term of just over three months.

Briefing reporters after the all-party meet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the meeting also decided to recommend to the State Election Commission to postpone the local body election for a 'brief period, but not indefinitely', owing to the pandemic.

Asked about what the 'brief period' meant, Pinarayi said the election could be held "after November''.

"Though the newly elected councils should assume office by November 12, such a scenario seems impossible going by the present COVID situation. The State Election Commission will be informed of the situation," he added.

The Chief Minister said that giving an exact time frame for the local body election was 'inappropriate' and added that it was for the state poll panel to make the decision. 

