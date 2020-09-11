STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM woman activist kills self in Thiruvananthapuram due to 'neglect' from party

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 41-year-old CPM activist, was found hanging in a building that was bought for the party office at Udiyankulangara near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Asha, a resident of Azhakikonam, was also an ASHA worker at Chenkal panchayat.

The Parassala police rushed to the spot where a suicide note was recovered, in which, she alleges 'the frequent neglect' she faced from the party drove her to take the step. 

According to the police, she was found hanging inside the building by her relatives following a search for her since the previous night.

She went missing from Thursday morning after she left home to attend a party committee meeting. 

The police said a probe has begun. 

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Udiyankulangara after locals stopped the cops, alleging that there was a nexus between the party and the police to hush up the incident. 

A police team led by Neyyattinkara DySP S Anilkumar has reached the spot and has initiated talks with them.

The relatives said that Asha was a party member for the past 15 years and has accused the party for her death. However, the party area secretary Vijayakumar said that the CPM bore no responsibility in the death of Asha. He said the party had not organised or called any committee meeting in the last seven days.

Asha leaves behind husband Sreekumar of Puthen Veettil, Azhakikonam, and two children Arun Krishna and Srikant. The body will be shifted to the medical college hospital.

Kerala Suicide Kerala CPM activist suicide Thiruvananthapuram suicide
